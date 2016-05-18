Lionwind is a custom motor yacht launched in 1983 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2009.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Lionwind measures 44.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 435 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lionwind has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Lionwind also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Lionwind has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Lionwind is a custom motor yacht launched in 1983 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2009.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Lionwind measures 44.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 435 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lionwind has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Lionwind also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Lionwind has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lionwind has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

Accommodation

Lionwind accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lionwind has a hull NB of 626.

Lionwind is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.