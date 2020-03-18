Liquid Sky is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by CMB Yachts, in Turkey.

A part of the Basaran Group, CMB Yachts, literally translated as Success, have been expanding for over twenty five years through smart business ventures.

Design

Liquid Sky measures 47.00 metres in length and has a beam of 8.90 feet.

Liquid Sky has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Espen Oeino.

For over twenty years Espen Oeino International has been hard at work designing custom motor yachts for an international clientele from Japan in the East to Seattle in the West.

Her interior design is by Daniel Romualdez Architects.

Liquid Sky also features naval architecture by CMB Yachts.

Accommodation

Liquid Sky accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Liquid Sky has a hull NB of 104.

Liquid Sky flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.