Liquidity is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Palmer Marine and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Liquidity measures 36.58 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 202 tonnes.

Liquidity has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Roddan Engineering.

Her interior design is by JS Westoff and Co..

Liquidity also features naval architecture by Roddan Engineering.

Performance and Capabilities

Liquidity has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Liquidity has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,100 litres.

Accommodation

Liquidity accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.