Liquidity is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Broward Marine and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Liquidity measures 31.09 feet in length and has a beam of 6.71 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 164 tonnes.

Liquidity has an aluminium hull with a teak superstructure.

Her interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Performance and Capabilities

Liquidity has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots.

Liquidity has a fuel capacity of 24,602 litres, and a water capacity of 8,327 litres.

Accommodation

Liquidity accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Liquidity flies the flag of the USA.