Lis is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Leopard Yachts and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Lis measures 32.2 metres in length and has a beam of 7.35 feet.

Lis has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Lis has a top speed of 38.00 knots and a cruising speed of 34.00 knots.

Lis has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Lis accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.