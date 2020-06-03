Length 32.2m
Year 2007
Lis
2007|
Motor Yacht
Lis is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Leopard Yachts and most recently refitted in 2014.
Design
Lis measures 32.2 metres in length and has a beam of 7.35 feet.
Lis has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Lis has a top speed of 38.00 knots and a cruising speed of 34.00 knots.
Lis has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.
Accommodation
Lis accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.