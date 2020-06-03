Read online now
Length 34.1m
Year 2006

Lisa III

2006

Motor Yacht

Lisa III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Arno Shipyard.

Design

Lisa III measures 34.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.22 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres.

Lisa III has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Lisa III also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Lisa III has a top speed of 36 knots. She is powered by a three waterjets (kamewa 2 x 63sii + 1 x 50bii) propulsion system

Lisa III has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Lisa III has a hull NB of 34/06.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

36Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.35m

crew:

-

draft:

1.22m
