Liselott is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Couach Yachts.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Liselott measures 34.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres.

Liselott has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Couach Yachts.

Model

Liselott is a semi-custom Couach 3500 FLY model.

Other yachts based on this Couach 3500 FLY semi-custom model include: Tethys, Water Toy III, Lady Emma, Amadeus, Couach 3500 Fly 06.

Performance and Capabilities

Liselott has a top speed of 33 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Liselott has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Liselott accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.