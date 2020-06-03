Little Gems is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Arno Shipyard.

Design

Little Gems measures 26.1 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.6 feet and a beam of 6.05 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 91 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Little Gems has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Paolo Caliari.

Little Gems has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Little Gems is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Arno Shipyard.

Design

Little Gems measures 26.1 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.6 feet and a beam of 6.05 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 91 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Little Gems has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Paolo Caliari.

Little Gems has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Little Gems has a fuel capacity of 8,700 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Little Gems accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Little Gems is MCA compliant. She has a White hull, whose NB is 26/9 .

Little Gems is a Bureau Veritas class yacht.