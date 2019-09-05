Little Saf is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Overmarine .

Design

Little Saf measures 28.27 feet in length.

Little Saf has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Little Saf is a semi-custom Mangusta 92 model.

Other yachts based on this Mangusta 92 semi-custom model include: Kampai, Enzo, Bear Market, Mac 1, My Kampai, Soleluna, L Esperance, Melody Nelson, Soan, Five Stars, Chill Out.

Accommodation

Little Saf accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.