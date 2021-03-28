Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 30.26m
Year 2008

Little Sarah

2008

|

Motor Yacht

Little Sarah is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by De Birs Yachts.

Design

Little Sarah measures 30.26 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.15 metres and a beam of 6.85 metres.

Little Sarah has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Arrabito Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by Egg and Dart.

Little Sarah also features naval architecture by Arrabito Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Little Sarah has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Little Sarah is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by De Birs Yachts.

Design

Little Sarah measures 30.26 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.15 metres and a beam of 6.85 metres.

Little Sarah has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Arrabito Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by Egg and Dart.

Little Sarah also features naval architecture by Arrabito Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Little Sarah has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Little Sarah has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

Other Specifications

Little Sarah has a hull NB of 11.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

28Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

6.85m

crew:

-

draft:

1.15m
Related News
Featured Events