Little Sarah
2008|
Motor Yacht
Little Sarah is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by De Birs Yachts.
Design
Little Sarah measures 30.26 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.15 metres and a beam of 6.85 metres.
Little Sarah has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Arrabito Naval Architects.
Her interior design is by Egg and Dart.
Little Sarah also features naval architecture by Arrabito Naval Architects.
Performance and Capabilities
Little Sarah has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Little Sarah has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.
Other Specifications
Little Sarah has a hull NB of 11.