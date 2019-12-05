Read online now
Length 37.5m
Little Star

Motor Yacht

Little Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Codecasa.

Design

Little Star measures 37.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.35 metres and a beam of 7.49 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 181 tonnes.

Little Star has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Little Star also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Other Specifications

Little Star has a hull NB of F.55.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

80 10 70

beam:

7.49m

draft:

2.35m
