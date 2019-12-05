We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 37.5m
Year 1993
Little Star
Motor Yacht
Little Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Codecasa.
Design
Little Star measures 37.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.35 metres and a beam of 7.49 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 181 tonnes.
Little Star has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Codecasa.
Little Star also features naval architecture by Codecasa.
Other Specifications
Little Star has a hull NB of F.55.