Live The Moment is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Live The Moment measures 28.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet.

Accommodation

Live The Moment accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.