Length 29.26m
Year 2010
Livernano
2010|
Motor Yacht
Livernano is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Princess Yachts.
Design
Livernano measures 29.26 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 7.06 feet.
Livernano has a GRP hull.
Accommodation
Livernano accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Livernano flies the flag of the USA.