Livernano is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Princess Yachts.

Design

Livernano measures 29.26 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 7.06 feet.

Livernano has a GRP hull.

Accommodation

Livernano accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Livernano flies the flag of the USA.