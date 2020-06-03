Living The Dream is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Lazzara Yachts.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Design

Living The Dream measures 25.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.37 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

Living The Dream has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Living The Dream is a semi-custom Lazzara LMY 84 model.

Other yachts based on this Lazzara LMY 84 semi-custom model include: Reeges Dream, Rejoyce.

Performance and Capabilities

Accommodation

She is powered by 2 3516c diesel engines .

Living The Dream accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.