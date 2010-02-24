Loaloat Al Behar is a 103.85m motor yacht, custom built in 1982 by Picchiotti. The mega yacht’s exterior design and engineering are the work of Picchiotti, whilst her interior is the work of Oman Rys. She was last refitted in Dubai in 2009.

The impressive yacht was built for the Sultan of Oman, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, and was originally named Al Said after the Omani Royal Family.

The mega yacht's name was changed to Loaloat Al Behar after the spectacular 155m motor yacht Al Said was delivered to the Sultan of Oman as her replacement. Loaloat Al Behar was later given as a gift from H.M. Sultan Qaboos to Oman’s Ministry of Tourism.



Loaloat Al Behar has a steel hull and superstructure, with a generous beam of 16.20m and a 5m draft. The 103m mega yacht offers accommodation for up to 70 guests and is capable of carrying up to 156 crew members onboard.



Powered by two main GM diesel engines, Loaloat Al Behar is capable of 18 knots flat out, with a cruising speed of 16 knots.