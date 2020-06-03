Logica is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by LOGICA Yachts in Viareggio, Italy.

Logica is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by LOGICA Yachts in Viareggio, Italy.

Design

Logica measures 44.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 427 tonnes.

Logica has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Luca Brenta & Co.

Her interior design is by Martin Kemp Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Logica has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 14.70 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Logica has a fuel capacity of 71,000 litres, and a water capacity of 17,000 litres.

Accommodation

Logica accommodates up to 14 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Logica has a hull NB of 147-01.

Logica is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.