Lohengrin is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Trinity Yachts.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Lohengrin measures 49.1 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 470 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lohengrin has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Geoff Van Aller.

Her interior design is by Scott Carpenter.

Lohengrin also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Lohengrin has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lohengrin has a fuel capacity of 60,560 litres, and a water capacity of 10,210 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lohengrin accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lohengrin is MCA compliant, her hull NB is T034.

Lohengrin is an ABS class yacht.