Lola D
1999|
Motor Yacht
Lola D is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Codecasa.
Design
Lola D measures 31.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres.
Lola D has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Her interior design is by Della Role Design.
Lola D also features naval architecture by Codecasa.
Performance and Capabilities
Lola D has a top speed of 21 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Lola D has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres.
Accommodation
Lola D accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Lola D has a hull NB of F.62.