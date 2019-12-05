Lola D is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Codecasa.

Lola D is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Codecasa.

Design

Lola D measures 31.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres.

Lola D has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Her interior design is by Della Role Design.

Lola D also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Lola D has a top speed of 21 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lola D has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres.

Accommodation

Lola D accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lola D has a hull NB of F.62.