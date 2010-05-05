Lone Ranger
1973|
Motor Yacht
Lone Ranger is a custom motor yacht launched in 1973 by Schichau Unterwesser in Bremerhaven, Germany and most recently refitted in 1997.
Design
Lone Ranger measures 77.73 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.68 metres and a beam of 13.24 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,890 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Lone Ranger has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.Her exterior design is by Schichau Unterwesser.
Her interior design is by Heinz Vollers.
Lone Ranger also features naval architecture by Schichau Unterwesser .
Performance and Capabilities
Lone Ranger has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Lone Ranger has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Lone Ranger has a fuel capacity of 130,000 litres, and a water capacity of 75,000 litres.
She also has a range of 21,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Lone Ranger accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 19 crew members.
Other Specifications
Lone Ranger has a hull NB of 1757.
Lone Ranger is a Lloyds classification - MC 100 A5 Motor Yacht / MC AUT (not in class) class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.