Lone Ranger is a custom motor yacht launched in 1973 by Schichau Unterwesser in Bremerhaven, Germany and most recently refitted in 1997.

Design

Lone Ranger measures 77.73 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.68 metres and a beam of 13.24 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,890 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lone Ranger has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Schichau Unterwesser.

Her interior design is by Heinz Vollers.

Lone Ranger also features naval architecture by Schichau Unterwesser .

Performance and Capabilities

Lone Ranger has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lone Ranger has a fuel capacity of 130,000 litres, and a water capacity of 75,000 litres.

She also has a range of 21,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lone Ranger accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 19 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lone Ranger has a hull NB of 1757.

Lone Ranger is a Lloyds classification - MC 100 A5 Motor Yacht / MC AUT (not in class) class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.