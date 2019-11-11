Long Aweighted is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Ocean Alexander in Kaoshiung, Taiwan.

Working hard for over thirty years, Ocean Alexander has become a world power in luxury yacht manufacturing, with boats ranging from 54 to 155 feet, dealers throughout America, and new dealerships opening in Europe, Asia and Australia.

Design

Long Aweighted measures 35.9 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.91 feet and a beam of 7.47 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Long Aweighted also features naval architecture by Ocean Alexander.

Model

Long Aweighted is a semi-custom Ocean Alexander 118 Megayacht model.

Accommodation

Long Aweighted accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.