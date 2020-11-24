Longo Mai is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Longo Mai measures 35.05 metres in length and has a beam of 7.41 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 212 tonnes.

Longo Mai has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Design Studio Spadolini.

Longo Mai also features naval architecture by Cantieri di Pisa.

Accommodation

Longo Mai accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.