Launched in July 2018 by Feadship Yachts in Aalsmeer, Netherlands, Lonian is one of the largest yachts built by the Dutch company at 87m in length.

With a streamlined exterior and powerful bow designed by Sinot Yacht Design, Lonian boasts a distinctive royal blue steel hull, with an aluminium superstructure and a beam of 13.80m.



This custom displacement yacht also features 'at anchor stabilisers' which work at zero speed, increasing onboard comfort at anchor and on rough waters. Lonian looks to be an impressive new and different build for the Dutch company.

Very few details are currently available regarding Lonian, however, she is believed to be well-equipped across 4 teak decks with luxurious amenities, including a swimming pool aft, tender garage, helipad and a jacuzzi. The interiors were designed by Richard Hallberg, and it is known that there will be enough room for 12 guests plus the owners, and room for up to 27 crew members.

Lonian is expected to be delivered to her owner later in 2018.