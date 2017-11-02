Loon is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Christensen in Vancouver, United States and most recently refitted in 2017.

Loon is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Christensen in Vancouver, United States and most recently refitted in 2017.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Loon measures 47.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.37 metres and a beam of 8.38 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 460 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Loon has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Donald Starkey.

Donald Starkey has been designing some of the world’s finest yachts since 1989 and has won to date, no less than 26 Design Awards for his work. Unique and timeless elegance are synonymous with the design from this renowned studio.

Her interior design is by Glade Johnson Design.

Loon also features naval architecture by Christensen.

Performance and Capabilities

Loon has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Loon has a fuel capacity of 45,420 litres, and a water capacity of 6,813 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Loon accommodates up to 11 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Loon has a hull NB of 17.

Loon is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.