Loose Ends is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Burger Boat Company in Manitowoc Wi, United States and most recently refitted in 2007.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Loose Ends measures 34.47 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.02 metres and a beam of 7.93 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Loose Ends has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Burger Boat Company.

Her interior design is by Linda Street Design.

Loose Ends also features naval architecture by Burger Boat Company.

Performance and Capabilities

Loose Ends has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Loose Ends has a fuel capacity of 30,300 litres, and a water capacity of 7,200 litres.

Accommodation

Loose Ends accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Loose Ends has a hull NB of 497.

Loose Ends is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of St Vincent and the Grenadines.