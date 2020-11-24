Loose Ends is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Westship Yachts and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Loose Ends measures 32.30 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet.

Loose Ends has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Loose Ends has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Loose Ends accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.