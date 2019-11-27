L'Opera is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Ferretti Yachts, in Italy.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

L'Opera measures 28.49 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.2 feet and a beam of 6.78 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

L'Opera also features naval architecture by Ferretti Engineering Department .

Model

L'Opera is a semi-custom Ferretti 920 model.

Performance and Capabilities

L'Opera has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by diesel caterpillar 3508c engines .

She also has a range of 340 nautical miles.

Accommodation

L'Opera accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.