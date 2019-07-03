L'OR is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Azimut Yachts and most recently refitted in 2007.

L'OR is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Azimut Yachts and most recently refitted in 2007.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

L'OR measures 30.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

L'OR has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

L'OR has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

L'OR has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3 litres.

Accommodation

L'OR accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

L'OR flies the flag of St. Vincent & The Grenadines.