Lord Jim is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1977 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Lord Jim measures 24.4 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.9 feet and a beam of 6.25 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 105 tonnes.

Lord Jim has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Lord Jim has a top speed of 11.50 knots.

Lord Jim has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Lord Jim accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Lord Jim flies the flag of British.