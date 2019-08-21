Read online now
Length 24.4m
Year 1977

Lord Jim

1977

|

Sail Yacht

Lord Jim is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1977 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Lord Jim measures 24.4 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.9 feet and a beam of 6.25 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 105 tonnes.

Lord Jim has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Lord Jim has a top speed of 11.50 knots.

Lord Jim has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Lord Jim accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Lord Jim flies the flag of British.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
speed:

11.5Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

6.25m

crew:

-

draft:

2.9m
