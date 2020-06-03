Lord Of The Seas (ex EGERIA) is a 58 metre full-displacement steel yacht and will be built to RINA class. With a length of 58.00m (190’3″) and a beam of 10.00m (32’10″), Lord Of The Seas is a voluminous yacht by the Egaria shipyard.

The spacious sundeck is well laid out with several areas to relax including a large Jacuzzi/pool forward and an undercover bar and dining area. There are further outdoor areas to relax and / or dine on the upper deck, the aft deck and on the foredeck. The Egeria yacht also has a large stern garage which houses the yachts tenders and toys.



The 58m yacht Egeria will feature 6 staterooms including a Master Suite located on the main deck forward, a VIP stateroom, 3 Double and a Twin cabin, able to accommodate up to 12 guests plus a crew of 11. The interior of the yacht, designed by Altunvas ltd., features American walnut, leather tiles, glass and natural stone.



The Egeria M/Y will boast twin 2158hp Mitsubishi engines enabling her to obtain a cruising speed of 16 knots and an expected maximum speed of 19 knots, with a range of 5,000nm at 12knots.