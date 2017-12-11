Loretta Anne
2012|
Motor Yacht
Loretta Anne is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Alloy Yachts in Auckland, New Zealand.
Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.
Design
Loretta Anne measures 47.00 feet in length and has a beam of 9.19 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 470 tonnes.
Loretta Anne has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Dubois.
Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.
Her interior design is by Donald Starkey.
Loretta Anne also features naval architecture by Dubois .
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Loretta Anne has a fuel capacity of 54,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.
Other Specifications
Loretta Anne has a hull NB of AY43.