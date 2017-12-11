Loretta Anne is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Alloy Yachts in Auckland, New Zealand.

Loretta Anne is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Alloy Yachts in Auckland, New Zealand.

Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.

Design

Loretta Anne measures 47.00 feet in length and has a beam of 9.19 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 470 tonnes.

Loretta Anne has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

Her interior design is by Donald Starkey.

Loretta Anne also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Loretta Anne has a fuel capacity of 54,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Loretta Anne has a hull NB of AY43.