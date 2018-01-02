Loretta Anne VI

Motor yacht Allogante was launched in 2009 by renowned New Zealand shipyard Alloy Yachts. She features the exterior work of Dubois Naval Architects, and the sophisticated interior design of Donald Starkey.

This luxury yacht’s contemporary interior design boasts macassar ebony and sycamore joinery on the main deck. The formal dining area seats 10 guests in stylish surroundings and more casual dining areas are available aft deck and on the flybridge.

The full beam owner’s suite is forward of the salon on the main deck. This contemporary suite makes great use of its space with a separate office, walk-in wardrobe, sofa, shelves filled with books and his and hers marble bathrooms. Guest suites comprise two doubles and one twin with a Pullman berth. There is also accommodation for five crew on the lower deck.

Allogante is sistership to the 2005 motor yacht Ad Lib and the smaller S.Q.N., built in 2003. Allogante encompasses the finest features of Ad Lib and S.Q.N, coupled with the latest technology and refinements. Her sleek hull can reach a maximum speed of 16 knots, with a transatlantic range of 4000 nautical miles at 10 knots.