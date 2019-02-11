Read online now
Length 38.3m
Year 2002

Lotus is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Newcastle Marine.

Lotus measures 38.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres.

Lotus has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luiz de Basto Designs.

Lotus also features naval architecture by Murray & Associates and DeJong & Lebet Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Lotus has a top speed of 13 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lotus has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 18,550 litres.

Accommodation

Lotus accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

13Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

8.53m

crew:

7

draft:

2.2m
