Lotus is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Newcastle Marine.

Design

Lotus measures 38.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres.

Lotus has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luiz de Basto Designs.

Lotus also features naval architecture by Murray & Associates and DeJong & Lebet Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Lotus has a top speed of 13 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lotus has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 18,550 litres.

Accommodation

Lotus accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.