Lotus
2002|
Motor Yacht
Lotus is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Newcastle Marine.
Design
Lotus measures 38.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres.
Lotus has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Luiz de Basto Designs.
Lotus also features naval architecture by Murray & Associates and DeJong & Lebet Naval Architects.
Performance and Capabilities
Lotus has a top speed of 13 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Lotus is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Newcastle Marine.
Design
Lotus measures 38.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres.
Lotus has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Luiz de Basto Designs.
Lotus also features naval architecture by Murray & Associates and DeJong & Lebet Naval Architects.
Performance and Capabilities
Lotus has a top speed of 13 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Lotus has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 18,550 litres.
Accommodation
Lotus accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.