Louisamay II
1997|
Motor Yacht
Louisamay II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Falcon Yachts .
Design
Louisamay II measures 30.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.45 metres.
Louisamay II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Louisamay II also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .
Performance and Capabilities
Louisamay II has a top speed of 26 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Louisamay II has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Accommodation
Louisamay II accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.