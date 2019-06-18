Louisamay II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Falcon Yachts .

Louisamay II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Falcon Yachts .

Design

Louisamay II measures 30.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.45 metres.

Louisamay II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Louisamay II also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .

Performance and Capabilities

Louisamay II has a top speed of 26 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Louisamay II has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Louisamay II accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.