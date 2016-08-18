Christened under the name “LOW PROFILE”, the motoryacht Tecnomar Nadara 40 features a fast planing hull entirely built in aluminum and can reach a top speed of over 26 knots.

She is a trideck yacht with modern and captivating lines.

The dark grey color of the hull creates an elegant contrast with the soft grey of the superstructure, lowering the all profile of the yacht and delivering a more sporty and sleek design.

The main deck features a spacious main saloon enriched with top quality furniture and upholstery which include precious fabrics, a bar with a marble top, a large handmade table for up to 10 people with a glass backlit panel set in the center, mirrored ceilings with brass inserts and crystal lamps.

Forward on the main deck the owner cabin finds place, taking the full beam of the yacht and featuring large side windows which give natural light to the whole environment.

On the floor the precious ivory and blue carpet acts as a “tray” to the four-poster bed with tufted headboard.

The Owner bathroom has glass washbasins, marble floor with inserts in steel and diamond design and chromo therapy shower and bathtub.

The upper saloon covers the entire beam of the deck and it’s lightened by windows that span the entire length of the deck, delivering a sportier profile to the yacht.

The sky lounge saloon has marble floors, mirrored ceilings and a corner sofa with a double chaise longue which can be opened and converted into a bed, a 65” TV and a wet bar.

The sun deck is actually a terrace overlooking the sea with a large Jacuzzi fitted aft, wet bar with marble and glass top and a barbecue corner.

The bridge is also equipped with external wheelhouse and partially covered by a hard top with further awning systems.

The 4 guest cabins are located on the lower deck and include two twin bed cabins, a double, and a large VIP with ensuite studio.

All cabins features high quality finish headboard in different colour and custom ceilings with crystal inserts.

The crew area is located forward on the lower deck, with two double cabins and a crew mess, while the captain’s cabin is located on the upper deck with direct access to the wheelhouse.