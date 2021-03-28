Read online now
Length 31m
Year 2001

Luamar

2001

|

Motor Yacht

Luamar is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Fipa Italiana Yachts .

Design

Luamar measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.76 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 141 tonnes.

Luamar has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Roberto Del Re.

Luamar also features naval architecture by Roberto Del Re.

Performance and Capabilities

Luamar has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Luamar has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

30Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

6.76m

crew:

-

draft:

1.9m
