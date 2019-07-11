Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 30m
Year 1989

Luc An

1989

|

Motor Yacht

Luc An is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Baglietto .

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Luc An measures 30.00 metres in length and has a beam of 6.50 metres.

Luc An has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Baglietto.

Luc An also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Luc An has a top speed of 32 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Luc An is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Baglietto .

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Luc An measures 30.00 metres in length and has a beam of 6.50 metres.

Luc An has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Baglietto.

Luc An also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Luc An has a top speed of 32 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Luc An has a fuel capacity of 23,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Luc An has a hull NB of 10119.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

32Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

6.5m

crew:

-

draft:

-
Other Baglietto yachts
Related News