Luc An
1989|
Motor Yacht
Luc An is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Baglietto .
Design
Luc An measures 30.00 metres in length and has a beam of 6.50 metres.
Luc An has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Baglietto.
Luc An also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
Luc An has a top speed of 32 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Luc An has a fuel capacity of 23,000 litres.
Other Specifications
Luc An has a hull NB of 10119.