Length 27.23m
Year 1993

Luchya

1993

Sail Yacht

Luchya is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1993 by Dubbel & Jesse and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Luchya measures 27.23 metres in length and has a beam of 6.58 feet with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Uwe Dubbel.

Performance and Capabilities

Luchya has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Luchya accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

