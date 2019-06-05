Lucia-M is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Jongert Yachts.

Lucia-M is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Jongert Yachts.

Design

Lucia-M measures 39.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.80 metres.

Lucia-M has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Guido de Groot Design.

Guido de Groot Design specialises in the innovative interior and exterior design of luxury superyachts. Projects range from contemporary mega yachts to fast motor cruisers to elegant sailing yachts.

Lucia-M also features naval architecture by Azure Naval Architects.

Model

Lucia-M is a semi-custom Jongert 3900 MY model.

The Jongert 3900 MY semi-custom series presents a range of aluminium 39 metre motor yachts with a striking profile courtesy of a collaboration between shipyard Jongert, stylist Guido de Groot, and Azure Naval Architects.The semi-custom series is distinguished by the racy, zigzag profile of deckhouse and side windows that belies the generous volume of interior living spaces.

Performance and Capabilities

Lucia-M has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Lucia-M has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lucia-M accommodates up to 8 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lucia-M is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 429.