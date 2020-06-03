Read online now
Length 25.91m
Year 2006

Luck-A-Lee IV

2006

|

Motor Yacht

Luck-A-Lee IV is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Pacific Mariner.

Design

Luck-A-Lee IV measures 25.91 metres in length and has a beam of 6.48 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 117 tonnes.

Luck-A-Lee IV has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design is by William Garden.

Luck-A-Lee IV also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Performance and Capabilities

Luck-A-Lee IV has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Luck-A-Lee IV accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Build Team

