Lucky Bear is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Lucky Bear measures 25.15 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.7 feet and a beam of 6.17 feet.

Model

Lucky Bear is a semi-custom Sunseeker 82 model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 82 semi-custom model include: Spectator, XDM, Gigiole, Champagne Lady, My Medicine, Lady Carole, Basya Nicoli, Serenity.

Performance and Capabilities

Lucky Bear has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by 3412c diesel engines.

Lucky Bear has a fuel capacity of 6,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

She also has a range of 300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lucky Bear accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lucky Bear is MCA compliant. She has a White hull.

Lucky Bear is a Built to European Specification class yacht. She flies the flag of Croatia.