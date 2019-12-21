Lucky Lady

Luxury motor yacht Lady Lola was built in 2002 by Dutch shipyard Oceanco to be both a far-cruising and highly private superyacht. With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, she features naval architecture and exterior design by Oceanco and the interior work of Zuretti. This twin screw yacht measures 62.6 metres and can accommodate up to 10 guests.

Motor yacht Lady Lola is a combination of her owner’s desired characteristics and Oceanco’s trademark technology and innovation. She is well-equipped for long-range cruising and has a bright and natural feel with floor-to-ceiling windows throughout that allow the outside to shine in.

The owners expressed that sufficient privacy onboard the yacht was a must-have feature and this desire is reflected in the upper deck that is solely dedicated to the owners. It is completely closed-off from the remainder of the yacht and encompasses a forward stateroom with panoramic views, private office, bathroom with hot tub, salon and a sheltered terrace.

Luxury yacht Lady Lola is equipped with a range of accessories that make her an attractive entertaining vessel including a tender beach club, retractable golf tee, an outdoor theatre, and a Jacuzzi/pool on the sundeck that features a waterfall tumbling over two levels. Her huge deck spaces and generous sundeck are perfectly capable of hosting up to 120 guests for in-port parties and also accommodate a helipad.

Amongst her five cabins are the indulgent owner’s suite and four guest cabins. The crew’s quarters include a Captain’s suite and seven double cabins.

Luxury yacht Lady Lola is powered by two Caterpillar 3512B DITA engines that allow her to reach a maximum speed of 15 knots. She can achieve a range of 4,500 nautical miles while cruising at a speed of 12 knots.

Featuring a dedicated crew, she is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 12 knots while her crew of 15 ensure the needs of every guest are met.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an armada of water toys to provide endless entertainment during any yacht charter. Onboard water toys include tenders, Jet Skis and a range of diving equipment including a dive compressor.

Lady Lola cruises the West Mediterranean during the summer charter season and heads to the Caribbean for the winter season.

The luxury vessel has been built to Lloyds classification and is fully MCA compliant.