Lucky Me is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Baglietto in La Spezia, Italy.

Design

Lucky Me measures 46.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 9.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 498 tonnes.

Lucky Me has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Lucky Me also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Lucky Me has a top speed of 28.00 knots.

Lucky Me has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

Accommodation

Lucky Me accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lucky Me has a hull NB of 10221.