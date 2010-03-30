Lucky Me
2010|
Motor Yacht
Lucky Me is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy.
Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership
Design
Lucky Me measures 42.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.12 metres and a beam of 8 metres.
Lucky Me has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.
Lucky Me also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
Lucky Me has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Lucky Me has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,300 litres.
She also has a range of 700 nautical miles.
Other Specifications
Lucky Me is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 10209.
Lucky Me is an ABS class yacht.