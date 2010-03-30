Read online now
Length 42m
Year 2010

Lucky Me is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Lucky Me measures 42.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.12 metres and a beam of 8 metres.

Lucky Me has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Lucky Me also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Lucky Me has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Lucky Me has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lucky Me has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,300 litres.

She also has a range of 700 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Lucky Me is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 10209.

Lucky Me is an ABS class yacht.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

29Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

8m

crew:

-

draft:

3.12m
