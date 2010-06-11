Lucky Seven is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Westport.

Lucky Seven is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Lucky Seven measures 34.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.8 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 198 tonnes.

Lucky Seven has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gregory Marshall.

Lucky Seven also features naval architecture by Westport.

Performance and Capabilities

Lucky Seven has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lucky Seven has a fuel capacity of 20,817 litres, and a water capacity of 1,797 litres.

Accommodation

Lucky Seven accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lucky Seven has a hull NB of 7702.