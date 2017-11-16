Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 28.96m
Year 1990

Lucky Star

1990

|

Motor Yacht

Lucky Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Burger Boat Company and most recently refitted in 2005.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Lucky Star measures 28.96 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 6.48 feet.

Accommodation

Lucky Star accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

4

beam:

6.48m

crew:

5

draft:

1.83m
Other Burger Boat Company yachts
Related News