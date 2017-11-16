Lucky Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Burger Boat Company and most recently refitted in 2005.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Lucky Star measures 28.96 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 6.48 feet.

Accommodation

Lucky Star accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.