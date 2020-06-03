Lucky Stars is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2011.

Lucky Stars is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Lucky Stars measures 32.92 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

Lucky Stars has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Her interior design is by Pavlik Design Team.

Lucky Stars also features naval architecture by Tim Dillenbeck.

Performance and Capabilities

Lucky Stars has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lucky Stars has a fuel capacity of 26,498 litres, and a water capacity of 4,164 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lucky Stars accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.