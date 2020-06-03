Lucky Stars is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by West Bay SonShip.

Design

Lucky Stars measures 29.87 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 142 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp.

Lucky Stars has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin.

Lucky Stars also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin.

Performance and Capabilities

Lucky Stars has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.

Lucky Stars has a fuel capacity of 17,034 litres, and a water capacity of 2,650 litres.

Accommodation

Lucky Stars accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Lucky Stars flies the flag of the United States.