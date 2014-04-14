Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 3 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 37m
Year 2019

Lucy

2019

|

Motor Yacht

Lucy is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Tecnomar , in Italy.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Lucy measures 37.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet.

Lucy has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Model

Lucy is a semi-custom Tecnomar Evo 120 model.

Other yachts based on this Tecnomar Evo 120 semi-custom model include: EVO.

Performance and Capabilities

Lucy has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines

Lucy is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Tecnomar , in Italy.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Lucy measures 37.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet.

Lucy has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Model

Lucy is a semi-custom Tecnomar Evo 120 model.

Other yachts based on this Tecnomar Evo 120 semi-custom model include: EVO.

Performance and Capabilities

Lucy has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

Lucy has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

22Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

8m

crew:

-

draft:

1.3m
Other Tecnomar yachts
Related News