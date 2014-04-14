Lucy is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Tecnomar , in Italy.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Lucy measures 37.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet.

Lucy has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Model

Lucy is a semi-custom Tecnomar Evo 120 model.

Other yachts based on this Tecnomar Evo 120 semi-custom model include: EVO.

Performance and Capabilities

Lucy has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines

Lucy has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres.