Lucy Belle is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Ocean Alexander in Kaoshiung, Taiwan.

Design

Lucy Belle measures 30.53 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.96 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Lucy Belle also features naval architecture by Ocean Alexander.

Accommodation

Lucy Belle accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.