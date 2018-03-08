Read online now
Length 30.53m
Year 2018

Lucy Belle

2018

Motor Yacht

Lucy Belle is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Ocean Alexander in Kaoshiung, Taiwan.

Working hard for over thirty years, Ocean Alexander has become a world power in luxury yacht manufacturing, with boats ranging from 54 to 155 feet, dealers throughout America, and new dealerships opening in Europe, Asia and Australia.

Design

Lucy Belle measures 30.53 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.96 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Lucy Belle also features naval architecture by Ocean Alexander.

Accommodation

Lucy Belle accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

-

cabins:

4

beam:

7.01m

crew:

4

draft:

1.96m
