Custom built in 2008 by Peri Yachts, Ludy is a 37 metre luxury motor yacht offering accommodation for up to 10 guests and 7 crew members. Her sleek interior and exterior was devised by Scaro Design. Capable of speeds up to 24 knots, she is built to comply to MCA standards and has a grp hull and superstructure with a beam of 8.10 metre and a 1.57 metre draft.

Ludy is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Peri Yachts.

Peri Yachts builds its high-tech yachts in one of the most advanced yards in the eastern Mediterranean. The site is Antalya, on the Turkish Riviera, where Peri Marine Craft Industry & Trade Inc. is equipped to build performance yachts of lengths 29m, 34m, 37m and 41m.

Design

Ludy measures 36.93 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.57 metres and a beam of 8.10 metres.

Ludy has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Scaro Design.

Ludy also features naval architecture by Dixon Yacht Design.

Model

Ludy is a semi-custom Peri 37 model.

Other yachts based on this Peri 37 semi-custom model include: Fusion, Hakuna Matata.

Performance and Capabilities

Ludy has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Ludy is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Peri Yachts.

Peri Yachts builds its high-tech yachts in one of the most advanced yards in the eastern Mediterranean. The site is Antalya, on the Turkish Riviera, where Peri Marine Craft Industry & Trade Inc. is equipped to build performance yachts of lengths 29m, 34m, 37m and 41m.

Design

Ludy measures 36.93 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.57 metres and a beam of 8.10 metres.

Ludy has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Scaro Design.

Ludy also features naval architecture by Dixon Yacht Design.

Model

Ludy is a semi-custom Peri 37 model.

Other yachts based on this Peri 37 semi-custom model include: Fusion, Hakuna Matata.

Performance and Capabilities

Ludy has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Ludy has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,250 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ludy accommodates up to 10 guests in 9 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ludy is MCA compliant